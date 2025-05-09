RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 5,960 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 557,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,868.52. The trade was a 1.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $171,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.25). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

