Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Regional Management worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 73.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $152.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

