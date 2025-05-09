Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 18,400 Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wetouch Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WETH opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Wetouch Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.