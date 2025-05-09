Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $34,000 in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Quhuo Stock Performance

Shares of QH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Quhuo Limited has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

