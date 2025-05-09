Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 0.6 %

IINN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

