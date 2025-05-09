Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Sky Quarry alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Sky Quarry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYQ opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Sky Quarry Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Sky Quarry Company Profile

Sky Quarry ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Quarry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Quarry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.