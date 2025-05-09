Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Onsemi FY2026 Earnings

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Onsemi in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.08.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Onsemi's quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $219,001,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

