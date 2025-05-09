Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AZEK Q3 Earnings

Get AZEK alerts:

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for AZEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $49.94 on Thursday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 20.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

