Richard Dufresne Sells 20,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$264.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$246.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$232.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$184.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$273.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.25.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Further Reading

