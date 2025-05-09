Richard Dufresne Sells 20,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.80, for a total transaction of C$2,308,031.00.
George Weston Stock Performance
Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$264.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$246.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$232.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$184.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$273.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
