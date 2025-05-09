RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.83.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.