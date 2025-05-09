RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.17.
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Richard Dansereau bought 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
