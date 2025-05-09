Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Price

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WH. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

