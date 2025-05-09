Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Price

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

NYSE ZBH opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $89.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

