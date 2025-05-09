Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

5/6/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.50 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Roku had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/24/2025 – Roku had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Roku is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/27/2025 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2025 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/23/2025 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,415.20. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,225. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,362 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

