Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,514 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,206,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,442,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168,168 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,996,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $536,624,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

