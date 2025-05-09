Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $93.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 74,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

