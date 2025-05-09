Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $59.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 6.3 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

