Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$23.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is 87.28%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

