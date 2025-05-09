Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $112.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,019,480,000 after buying an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,147,000 after purchasing an additional 176,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

