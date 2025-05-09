Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Stock

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PET. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

About Pet Valu

TSE:PET opened at C$30.52 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.74.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

