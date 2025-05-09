Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 920.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 67,010 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

RWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

RWAY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $340.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.1%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

