Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $676.70 million, a PE ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ryerson by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

