Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 679.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 313,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.