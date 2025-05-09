Scotiabank Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$58.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.13.

Shares of X opened at C$56.01 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

