Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter worth about $33,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seadrill by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,677,000 after purchasing an additional 384,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seadrill by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 930,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 303,839 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $9,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 177,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDRL. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $28.00 price objective on Seadrill in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

