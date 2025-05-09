Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Under Armour FY2028 Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.