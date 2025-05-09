Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Under Armour FY2028 Earnings

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.