Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative View of KB Home FY2026 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $7.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.41. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

