Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCRB

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.57). On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 255,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,107 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.