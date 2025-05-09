Sidoti Csr Weighs in on NN’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Get NN alerts:

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NNBR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in NN by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,755 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NN by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 106,518 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NN by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 410,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

