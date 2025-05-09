Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BLCN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

