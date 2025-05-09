South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

South Plains Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 486,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,421. This represents a 25.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 21,443 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $758,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,240 shares in the company, valued at $28,544,006.40. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,613 over the last 90 days. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

