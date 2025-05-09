Stephan B. Tanda Sells 17,771 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,687,686.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

