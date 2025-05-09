Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 393.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12,276.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 257,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.