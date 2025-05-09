Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,301 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 64,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 60,054 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 193,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,412,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

