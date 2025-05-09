Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,041 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. Natixis lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 383,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,408 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 159,829 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 128,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

