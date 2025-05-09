Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,613 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Samsara alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Samsara by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,098 shares of company stock valued at $53,669,929. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.