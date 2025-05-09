Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,466,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $119.39 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.