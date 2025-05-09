Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Genius Sports worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

GENI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $11.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

