Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,455 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 587,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000.

BATS FLBL opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

