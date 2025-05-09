Stifel Financial Corp Sells 971 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

