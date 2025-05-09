StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
