StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

