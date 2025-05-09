Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €51.60 ($57.98) and last traded at €52.00 ($58.43). Approximately 52,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.20 ($58.65).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €53.09 and a 200-day moving average of €52.28. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.93.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

