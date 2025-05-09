Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 7,157 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.09% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $74.53.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

