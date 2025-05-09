Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

