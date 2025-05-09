Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 15,063 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $72.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

