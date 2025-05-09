Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 17,889 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000.

NYSEARCA UDIV opened at $43.76 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

