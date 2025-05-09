Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 51,759 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $22.45 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,542.86%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.