Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.87% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,968,000.
Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FXC opened at $70.26 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.