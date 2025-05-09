Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.87% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Separately, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,968,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FXC opened at $70.26 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52 week low of $66.52 and a 52 week high of $72.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.