Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.25 Million Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.02% of LifeVantage worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $11.90 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.99 million. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $161,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,653.20. This represents a 7.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

