Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

