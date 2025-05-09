Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.46 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 110,723 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

